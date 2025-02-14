VinFast Stock Rises As EV Deliveries Soar, Retail Sentiment Turns 'Extremely Bullish'

For 2024, total deliveries hit 97,399, a 192% increase from the prior year.

VinFast Stock Rises As EV Deliveries Soar, Retail Sentiment Turns 'Extremely Bullish'
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

VinFast Auto Ltd.'s (VFS) shares rose over 1% Friday morning as retail traders cheered the EV maker's latest delivery figures.

On Thursday, the company reported 53,139 global EV deliveries for the fourth quarter, marking a 143% jump from Q3 and a 342% surge from a year earlier. 

For 2024, total deliveries hit 97,399, a 192% increase from the prior year, exceeding its revised target of 80,000.

VinFast said it now aims to at least double deliveries in 2025.

VFS sentiment Feb 14.png VFS sentiment and message volume on Feb. 14 as of 10:40 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment climbed into the 'extremely bullish' zone amid elevated message volume. 

Many posts this week expressed hopes for a near-term rally in the stock.

The Vietnamese automaker noted it delivered over 10,000 EVs in its home country this January alone, including more than 4,000 VF 3s and 3,300 VF 5s. 

The company also delivered 31,170 electric scooters and bikes in Q4, bringing the 2024 total to 70,977 — a modest 1% increase from 2023.

However, some traders remain wary of VinFast's international growth. Reports suggest that despite the company's attempted push into global markets, only about 10% of its 2024 deliveries were outside Vietnam.

VinFast has shifted focus to Asia, with plans for assembly plants in India and Indonesia, after shelving plans for a U.S. factory last year.

VinFast's fourth-quarter and 2024 financial results are due before the market opens on April 24.

The stock has lost nearly 28% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Enbridge Stock Falls After Company Reports Significant Decline In Net Income: Retail Shrugs It Off

Enbridge Stock Falls After Company Reports Significant Decline In Net Income: Retail Shrugs It Off

Robinhood Stock Eyes Record Highs As Assets Under Custody Balloon To Over $200B: Retail Stays Buoyant

Robinhood Stock Eyes Record Highs As Assets Under Custody Balloon To Over $200B: Retail Stays Buoyant

Applied Digital Jumps On $375M SMBC Deal, Robinhood Stake – Retail Sentiment Improves

Applied Digital Jumps On $375M SMBC Deal, Robinhood Stake – Retail Sentiment Improves

Mullen Automotive Stock In Reverse Gear On 1-For-60 Reverse Split Plan: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Mullen Automotive Stock In Reverse Gear On 1-For-60 Reverse Split Plan: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Retail Traders Bet On XRP To Beat SOL, ADA, LTC To An ETF Approval

Retail Traders Bet On XRP To Beat SOL, ADA, LTC To An ETF Approval

Recent Stories

WPL 2025: RCBs Shreyanka Patil heartbroken after being ruled out of entire season due to injury HRD

WPL 2025: RCB's Shreyanka Patil 'heartbroken' after being ruled out of entire season due to injury

Enbridge Stock Falls After Company Reports Significant Decline In Net Income: Retail Shrugs It Off

Enbridge Stock Falls After Company Reports Significant Decline In Net Income: Retail Shrugs It Off

Robinhood Stock Eyes Record Highs As Assets Under Custody Balloon To Over $200B: Retail Stays Buoyant

Robinhood Stock Eyes Record Highs As Assets Under Custody Balloon To Over $200B: Retail Stays Buoyant

Applied Digital Jumps On $375M SMBC Deal, Robinhood Stake – Retail Sentiment Improves

Applied Digital Jumps On $375M SMBC Deal, Robinhood Stake – Retail Sentiment Improves

Stryker vs WhAP: How India's indigenous armoured vehicle compares to US' infantry combat vehicle ddr

Stryker vs WhAP: How India's indigenous armoured vehicle compares to US' infantry combat vehicle

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon