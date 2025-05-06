The company’s Q1 revenue missed expectations, but the company raised its 2025 revenue guidance, reflecting optimism about growth drivers like cystic fibrosis treatments and its expanding pipeline.

Retail sentiment surrounding Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) surged on Monday, as message volume on Stocktwits spiked 4,100% following the company’s raised 2025 revenue forecast, despite missing Wall Street’s Q1 revenue expectations.

On Stocktwits, sentiment was described as “extremely bullish,” with one user expressing confidence in the company's pipeline, calling it the “best in biotech,” while another indicated they would purchase more shares if the stock faced a 5-10% dip.

Vertex raised its 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $11.85 billion to $12 billion, up from its previous forecast of $11.75 billion to $12 billion.

The upward revision was driven by expectations for continued growth in cystic fibrosis treatments, including the upcoming launch of Alyftrek, along with strong uptake of Casgevy and early contributions from Journavx.

However, the company’s first-quarter revenue of $2.77 billion fell short of analysts’ consensus of $2.86 billion.

CEO Reshma Kewalramani highlighted Vertex Pharmaceuticals' strong performance in cystic fibrosis treatments and significant advancements in its research pipeline.

This includes pivotal programs like povetacicept, an investigational drug targeting autoimmune diseases by inhibiting the CD40 ligand, which is currently undergoing pivotal clinical trials.

Vertex reiterated its 2025 expense guidance, which includes continued investment in clinical development and commercial capabilities, with a minimal cost impact from tariffs.

According to Koyfin, Vertex holds an average analyst rating of 3.97 on 5, with 34 analysts covering the stock.

The breakdown includes 4 ‘Strong Buy,’ 16 ‘Buy,’ 12 ‘Hold,’ 1 ‘Sell,’ and 1 ‘Strong Sell’ ratings.

Vertex shares closed at $500.19 on Monday, down 0.19% for the day. However, the stock dropped 2.84% in after-hours trading, falling to $486.

Vertex shares have risen 23% so far in 2025.

