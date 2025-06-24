Verizon said its AI-led revamp is a key element of its long-term strategy to boost customer satisfaction by improving engagement.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) announced on Tuesday that it is launching a major overhaul of its customer service model, introducing a suite of new tools and features designed to deliver a more personalized experience for its wireless and broadband customers.

The company said this move is a key element of its long-term strategy to boost customer satisfaction by improving engagement across retail locations, online tools, and support services.

Despite the news, Verizon’s stock edged 0.02% lower during pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The company said it will follow a new approach to handling complex customer concerns by assigning a dedicated agent, referred to as a Customer Champion, who stays on the case until it’s completely resolved.

This offering utilizes AI tools from Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL/GOOG), including its Google Cloud platform and Gemini models, to provide support through the My Verizon app, text messaging, or phone callbacks.

Verizon is also planning to extend phone support availability with live human agents. It has introduced 24/7 live chat, providing customers with the flexibility to receive assistance at any time and through the channel of their preference.

The revamped My Verizon app features advanced AI capabilities, including Verizon Assistant and Savings Boost. The interface provides customers with insight into their plans, enables easy line additions, manages upgrades, and helps identify opportunities for savings.

Over the last two years, Verizon has opened nearly 400 additional retail stores. Currently, 93% of Americans are within a half-hour drive of a Verizon store.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Verizon’s revenue inched 1.5% higher year-on-year to $33.5 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $33.28 billion, as per Finchat data. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 also surpassed the estimate of $1.15.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Verizon improved to ‘bullish’ territory from ‘bearish’ the previous day, with ‘high’ message volume.

VZ's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08.35 a.m. ET on Jun.24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Verizon stock has gained over 5% year-to-date and over 2% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<