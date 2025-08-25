The all-cash transaction values Verint’s common shares at $20.50 each, representing an 18% premium over the stock’s average share price in the 10 days leading up to June 25, 2025.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, on Monday, in a deal worth approximately $2 billion.

The all-cash transaction values the customer experience automation provider’s common shares at $20.50 each, representing an 18% premium over the company’s average share price in the 10 days leading up to June 25, 2025.

Verint Systems' stock traded over 1% lower on Monday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

VRNT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:20 a.m. ET on Aug.25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The transaction was unanimously approved by Verint’s board of directors and is anticipated to close before the end of the company’s current fiscal year.

As part of the agreement, a Thoma Bravo-controlled entity will merge with Verint in a reverse-triangular structure. The deal still needs to clear standard closing conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals. The company noted that the deal is not contingent on financing arrangements being finalized.

“Verint’s market-leading CX Automation platform, enterprise customer base, and talented employees position it well to shape the future of customer experience with AI as part of the Thoma Bravo portfolio,” said a Partner at Thoma Bravo, Mike Hoffmann. “At the closing of the transaction, Verint will join forces with Thoma Bravo portfolio company Calabrio.”

Following the acquisition, Verint will become a privately held company, and its shares will be delisted from public exchanges. The company also announced it will suspend its regular quarterly earnings calls, discontinue financial guidance, and halt its stock repurchase program in light of the pending acquisition.

Verint Systems' stock has lost over 26% in 2025 and over 38% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<