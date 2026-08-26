Trump’s Saudi nuclear deal is now before Congress and could create new opportunities for U.S. companies involved in uranium, enrichment, reactors and nuclear fuel.

Trump has sent the 30-year U.S.-Saudi nuclear pact to Congress.

Lawmakers are set to review the accord’s nuclear proliferation risks and the potential role for U.S. companies.

The deal could allow Saudi Arabia to pursue uranium enrichment after a two-year review, with U.S. companies potentially building the facility.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), Cameco Corp. (CCJ) and BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) stocks are in focus after President Donald Trump has reportedly sent a civil nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia to Congress, opening opportunities across the uranium and nuclear-fuel cycle. The pact could enable U.S. companies to participate in Saudi nuclear development, although congressional scrutiny and Trump’s Israel condition remain key hurdles.

Saudi Nuclear Deal Heads To Congress

The Wall Street Journal report said that Trump has sent a long-term nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia to Congress for review, a move that could shape the country’s plans to develop civilian nuclear power.

The agreement was delivered to lawmakers on Monday and is expected to spark a lengthy debate over nuclear energy, weapons proliferation and the role of U.S. companies in Saudi Arabia’s planned nuclear buildout, said the report.

Enrichment Remains The Flashpoint

The 30-year deal could allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium after a two-year review. If approved, U.S. companies could build and run the facility while keeping sensitive nuclear technology from Saudi officials.

However, critics warn that permitting enrichment on Saudi territory could weaken longstanding U.S. efforts to restrict the spread of nuclear fuel-making capabilities.

The nuclear pact also remains tied to a separate diplomatic demand from Trump. The president has said Saudi Arabia must establish relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords before the nuclear arrangement can advance.

Energy Fuels And Centrus Could Gain From Fuel Demand And Enrichment

If Congress allows the 30-year U.S.-Saudi nuclear accord to move forward, several U.S. companies could benefit at different points across the nuclear fuel cycle.

Energy Fuels could benefit from stronger demand for U.S.-sourced uranium, while Centrus Energy has the most direct potential exposure to the agreement’s uranium-enrichment component. Centrus is already expanding domestic LEU and HALEU enrichment capacity, including a $900 million Department of Energy award, making it a potential candidate for future enrichment-related opportunities if Saudi Arabia proceeds with a facility involving U.S. companies.

Energy Fuels stock inched 0.7% higher overnight, while Centrus Energy stock edged 0.05% lower.

Cameco could gain through its ownership stake in Westinghouse, which is positioned to participate in Saudi reactor development, while increased reactor construction would also support demand for Cameco’s uranium fuel. BWX Technologies could gain from broader U.S. nuclear supply-chain spending, particularly in nuclear components and fuel-related technology.

Both Cameco and BWX Technologies stocks ticked 0.04% and 0.2% higher, respectively.

NuScale Power Corp. (SMR), Oklo Inc. (OKLO) and Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) could also potentially attract investor attention if the U.S.-Saudi nuclear accord leads to opportunities for smaller, advanced reactors.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<