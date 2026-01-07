While Toyota brand vehicle sales rose 9%, Lexus sales increased 2% in Q4, pushing full year sales numbers higher.

Toyota Motor (TM) said on Monday that it sold 652,195 vehicles in the fourth quarter (Q4) in the U.S., up 8.1% year-on-year, as it seeks to expand its presence in the country.

Toyota witnessed sales surge for both its Toyota brand vehicles and its luxury Lexus brand vehicles. While Toyota brand vehicle sales rose 9%, Lexus sales increased 2% in Q4.

Overall sales in 2025 jumped over 8% in the U.S. for Toyota to about 2.52 million vehicles, owing to a growth of 17.6% in electrified vehicles.

The company, criticized for its slow transition into pure electric vehicles, makes more plug-in hybrid models and hybrid vehicles to compensate. These are together called electrified vehicles.

Toyota’s Expansion In U.S.

“The success of iconic top-sellers like the Camry and Corolla, alongside a broad lineup of vehicles starting under $30,000, shows that customers value having accessible options. This momentum was also fueled by our popular electrified vehicles, the ever-popular RAV4, and the exciting, redesigned Tacoma,” said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group at Toyota Motor North America.

Toyota is currently expanding its investment in the U.S. Last year, it launched its first U.S. battery plant in North Carolina and committed to invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years. “Go out and buy a Toyota,” Trump said in an address to U.S. troops aboard the USS George Washington at the Yokosuka Naval Base last year following the investment commitment.

Other automakers, meanwhile, reported mixed numbers for the year on Monday. While General Motors reported year-on-year sales growth of 5.5% in the U.S. on Monday, Jeep maker Stellantis said that it witnessed its full year sales slump 3% to 1.26 million vehicles in the region. Stellantis, however, witnessed sales rise in the fourth quarter by 4%, marking its second consecutive quarter of sales growth in the U.S.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TM stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

TM stock has gained 15% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<