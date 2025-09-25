Consumer spending was revised sharply higher, with personal consumption expenditures rising at a 2.5% annualized pace.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.8% in the second quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday in its third and final estimate.

The figure is up from 3.3% in the previous estimate and well above the 3% initially reported. Consumer spending was revised sharply higher, with personal consumption expenditures rising at a 2.5% annualized pace, up from 1.6% in the second estimate. Falling imports also contributed to the gain.

