United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) on Friday announced that it has secured $25 million in capital through a securities purchase agreement with a prominent long-only mutual fund.

The agreement covers the sale of about two million common shares, with the transaction expected to finalize around October 14, pending standard closing conditions.

The deal is set to support the company’s ambitions across mineral development and infrastructure upgrades. Following the announcement, United States Antimony stock traded over 10% higher in Friday’s premarket.

