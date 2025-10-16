Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said that global long-haul demand continues to spread both earlier and later in the year out of the third quarter, making those periods stronger.

United Airlines’ (UAL) Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella stated on Thursday that leisure demand was healthy heading into the fourth quarter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Not unlike 2024, capacity and demand are simply better balanced in the last quarter of this year, particularly for global long-haul flying,” Nocella said during a post-earnings call. He noted that global long-haul demand continues to spread both earlier and later in the year out of the third quarter, making those periods stronger.

“We saw bookings inflect positive in early July, and industry revenues are expected to be positive year over year for all remaining months of 2025,” he added.

The company noted that premium cabins outperformed the main cabin once again. Premium revenues were up 6% year over year, and the company said it had an all-time high business revenue ticketing during the week ending October 5.

Shares of United Airlines were down nearly 8% in afternoon trading after the company’s third-quarter revenue came in at $15.23 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $15.30 billion, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.

Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $2.78, beating the estimate of $2.68. United Airlines said it expects adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter to be between $3 and $3.50 per share, compared to estimates of $2.83.

Shares of United Airlines have gained nearly 31% in the last 12 months.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<