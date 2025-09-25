This launch, ULA’s third batch of Kuiper satellites, brings Amazon’s total in-orbit constellation to 129 satellites.

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket successfully launched 27 of Amazon’s (AMZN) Project Kuiper broadband satellites into low Earth orbit on Thursday, marking the fifth launch for the growing constellation.

The satellites will be released at an initial altitude of 280 miles and will gradually rise to their operational orbit of 392 miles.

This launch, ULA’s third batch of Kuiper satellites, brings Amazon’s total in-orbit constellation to 129 satellites. Engineers at Amazon’s 24/7 mission operations center in Redmond, Washington, will confirm satellite health before raising them to their assigned altitude.

Project Kuiper has previously launched two missions on ULA’s Atlas V and two on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets.

