uiPath Stock Jumps On Positive In-House Report On Agentic AI Adoption: Retail Optimism Grows

First Published Jan 29, 2025, 1:37 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 1:37 AM IST

Shares of enterprise automation and artificial intelligence (AI) software company UiPath, Inc. (PATH) rallied strongly on Tuesday as traders bid up the stock in reaction to an in-house report on agentic AI adoption. 

The UiPath 2025 Agentic AI Report, based on a survey of more than 250 U.S. IT executives at companies with revenue over $1 billion, found that 37% were already using agentic AI. Ninety-three percent were either extremely or very interested in exploring it. 

An AI agent is a software entity that uses AI to perceive its environment, process information, and take actions to achieve specific goals or objectives. These agents operate either autonomously or semi-autonomously and are designed to mimic human decision-making or problem-solving processes in a given domain.

The IT executives found the benefits of improved oversight of business workflows, increased application integration, and automation of complex business workflows appealing. 

The report also found that the top limitations with agentic AI were IT security issues, integration with existing systems, and the cost of implementation.

Max Ioffe, Director of the Global Intelligent Automation Center of Excellence at Wesco Distribution, said, "I expect that robotic process automation (RPA) will orchestrate the agents. For larger-scale processes, you need clear orchestration and governance, and that means a deterministic technology like RPA."

UiPath’s RPA tool uses software robots to automate repetitive tasks and it is deployed by small, midsize and enterprise businesses. 

path-sentiment.png PATH sentiment and message volume January 28, as of 2:33 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward uiPath stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100), with message volume spiking to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A stock watcher on the platform pointed to a bullish breakout in the technical chart.

Another said the stock is ‘highly undervalued.’

uiPath stock climbed 9.23% to $15.03, marking the highest since Dec. 10. It has gained over 8% in January.

