Uber is scheduled to report third-quarter results before the market opens on November 4.

Analysts, on average, expect Uber's Q3 revenue to increase by about 9% to $14.68 billion.

The rise of robotaxi services has weighed on Uber as investors worry that the rising competition could eventually capture a large share of trips or force Uber to lower rates.

Earlier this month, Guggenheim analyst Taylor Manley said that there are "few Internet companies" of Uber's scale.

Shares of Uber Technologies (UBER) slipped as much as 2% on Wednesday and touched a fresh 52-week low, extending a multi-week decline ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings report and persistent worries about autonomous vehicle competition.

Uber Earnings Next Week

Uber is scheduled to report third-quarter results before the market opens on November 4. Analysts, on average, expect the company's revenue to increase by about 9% to $14.68 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI. Earnings per share are expected to come in at $0.9, compared to $3.11 in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The company's earnings in the corresponding quarter of 2025 were unusually high mainly because of one-time accounting items.

In both the first and second quarter of 2026, Uber's earnings have either met or beaten expectations. In Q2, gross bookings grew 24% to $58 billion, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of gross booking growth above 20%.

Pressure From Robotaxi Competition

The rise of robotaxi services has weighed on Uber as investors worry that the rising competition could eventually capture a large share of trips or force Uber to lower rates.

Alphabet’s Waymo continues to expand in multiple U.S. cities. Earlier this month, Semafor reported that the company is eyeing expanding its fleet to about 20,000 by the end of 2027, nearly four times its current fleet size of about 4000 cars. The company is also looking to expand into Canada and the UK.

Meanwhile, Tesla, which entered the robotaxi business in June 2025 in Austin, is also actively scaling cities and fleet size, with the help of its steering-wheel-less Cybercab vehicles. During Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call earlier this month, the company said that the miles covered by its robotaxis unsupervised grew roughly eight times in the quarter, and the company expects its robotaxi business to become financially noticeable in Q2 2027.

Uber is not developing its own autonomous driving stack but has partnerships, including with Waymo, under which it operates several robotaxis on its platform.

Wall Street Weighs In On UBER

Despite the price weakness and competition worries, Wall Street analysts largely remain constructive. According to data from Koyfin, 41 of the 50 analysts covering Uber rate it Buy or higher, while eight rate it Hold and one rates it Sell. The stock has an average 12-month price target of $100.86, representing a potential upside of over 50% from the stock’s last close.

Earlier this month, Guggenheim analyst Taylor Manley said that there are "few Internet companies" of Uber's scale currently growing their top-line about 20% and profit about 40%, yet trade at a discount to the market, making the mobility and delivery company "a compelling investment opportunity." Manley has a Buy rating and a $125 price target on Uber.

Wells Fargo, meanwhile, raised its price target on Uber to $92 from $89 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares. The firm said that it expects strong Q3 results with accelerating U.S. mobility volumes and a healthy fourth-quarter guidance.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 141,000 shares of Uber common stock on September 10 for about $10 million, adding to the optimism around the stock.

How Did UBER Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around UBER stock jumped from 'neutral' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism about the stock in the long term, noting that the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, Bill Ackman, is one of the stock’s backers.

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Another noted that UBER is currently trading at a discount, highlighting that the company’s price-to-earnings ratio is below 15.

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UBER stock has fallen 20% year-to-date.

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