Uber expects autonomous vehicle operations in 15 cities by year-end through partners including Waymo, Nvidia, Waabi, Avride, Nuro, and Lucid.

BofA, Citizens, and Goldman Sachs maintained positive ratings following Uber’s Q4 results.

The company said AVs on Uber’s platform show higher utilization, with about 30% more trips per vehicle per day.

Uber said it will remain aggressive with share buybacks.

Uber Technologies Inc. shares sank to a nine-month low on Wednesday after the company posted a fourth-quarter (Q4) profit miss, even as Wall Street analysts broadly maintained bullish ratings and framed the pullback as a potential entry point.

The stock tumbled over 5% in the regular session on Wednesday, recording its worst day in over a month, and fell marginally further after-hours.

Wall Street Weighs On Uber After Selloff

Bank of America Securities cut Uber’s price target to $103 from $110 and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating following the Q4 report, implying a 39% upside from the last close. The firm said its first-quarter (Q1) guidance indicates a 5.6% incremental EBITDA margin, raising concerns about near-term investment spend. Still, BofA said strong top-line growth, a large autonomous vehicle opportunity, and a near-historical low valuation support what it called an “attractive entry point” despite autonomous vehicles (AV)-related fears.

Citizens upgraded Uber to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’ with a $100 price target, implying a 35% upside from current levels. The firm said headline risk around competition, particularly from Tesla, remains a downside factor, but added that Uber is doing “an exceptional job” building a broad network of AV partners that it can aggregate over the medium term.

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target slightly to $125 from $126 and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating, representing a 69% upside from the last close. Goldman said Uber remains well-positioned over the next 12 to 18 months to scale across end markets, improve profitability, and execute its platform cross-sell and flywheel strategy, which could drive a reassessment of its growth, margins, and free cash flow over the coming years.

Uber Q4 Results And Outlook

Uber reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share, below the $0.78 consensus, while revenue came in at $14.4 billion versus expectations of $14.32 billion. Trips rose 22% year over year to 3.8 billion, driven by 18% growth in monthly active platform consumers and a 3% increase in trips per user. Gross bookings increased 22% to $54.1 billion.

For Q1, Uber guided to adjusted earnings of $0.65 to $0.72 per share, below the $0.75 consensus. The company also forecast gross bookings of $52 billion to $53.5 billion, implying 17% to 21% year-over-year growth on a constant-currency basis, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion, assuming a roughly four-percentage-point currency tailwind.

Uber Pushes Back On Tesla Fears

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Uber’s conference call that the ride-hailing company delivered 22% gross bookings growth in Q4, calling 2025 a year of strong cash generation and expanding scale. He said the platform is operating at a 15 billion annual trip run rate with over 200 million monthly active users, marking Uber’s fifth consecutive year of over 20% in gross bookings growth, and added that the company entered 2026 with a “ton of momentum.”

Addressing competition from Tesla and other autonomous vehicle players, Khosrowshahi said Uber views AVs as expanding the overall mobility market rather than replacing demand. He said AVs on Uber’s platform are seeing roughly 30% higher trips per vehicle per day, along with better ETAs, based on publicly available data. Uber expects AV operations in 15 cities by the end of the year through partners including Waymo, Nvidia, Waabi, Avride, Nuro, and Lucid, with current agreements structured for positive economics.

Uber Signals 'Aggressive' Buybacks

Incoming CFO Balaji Krishnamurthy said Uber will continue prioritizing reinvestment in core opportunities, including AVs and selective M&A, while remaining “aggressive” with share repurchases, calling the stock “really cheap.” Khosrowshahi added that Uber is securing future AV supply and working with financial partners on fleet financing.

Krishnamurthy noted that about 70% of the U.S. lies outside top markets and nearly 75% of Uber’s U.S. profits come from those faster-growing regions, while Khosrowshahi added that roughly 60% of mobility gross bookings are generated internationally.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Uber was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

UBER sentiment and message volume as of February 4 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “the long-term story remains positive with strong user growth (over 200 million monthly active users) and efficiency gains, but near-term volatility from guidance and competition (e.g., autonomous vehicles) is in play.”

Another user said, “This company is real deal - REAL cash flows, real buybacks, and real scaled global network effects. And we don’t care whoever wins AV development wars…it’s all beneficial to Uber.”

Uber’s stock has risen 6% over the past 12 months.

