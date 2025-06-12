Starting this week, more than 800 DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations across the U.S. will be available on Uber Eats.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) on Thursday said that it will bring DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc’s (DKS) sporting goods, athletic apparel, footwear, team sports gear, golf equipment, fan merchandise and more to the Uber Eats platform as part of a newly announced partnership.

Starting this week, more than 800 DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations across the U.S. will be available on Uber Eats.

Customers can navigate to the ‘Retail’ category on the Uber Eats app and select preferred DICK’S Sporting Goods or Golf Galaxy location, add items to cart and place the order. Customers can also track their order in real-time as it is delivered to them.

New and existing Uber Eats users can take advantage of up to 30% off on select athletic essentials, sport accessories, and outdoor gear as part of a launch promotion, which would expire at the end of the month. The discount is available on select items only.

Uber One members, meanwhile, can also get free delivery on eligible orders.

Uber said that the partnership is continuing to build momentum in expanding beyond food delivery and offering a broader range of everyday essentials.

Stifel on Wednesday initiated coverage of Uber with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $110 price target. The firm said that it "increasingly" views Uber as "a super app with multiple reasons to utilize the product," including getting from point A to point B, ordering dinner, and having groceries delivered, with "some ads seen along the way."

The firm also added that Uber will ultimately be successful in the delivery segment.

While UBER stock is trading nearly 2% lower as of Thursday noon, DKS stock is down by about 1%.

