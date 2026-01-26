Trump’s USA Rare Earth move ignites speculation across critical minerals.

Shares of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) closed up nearly 31% last week, its third straight week of gains and the best one seen since mid-October last year.

UAMY’s gains last week were a result of the closing of a property acquisition of a critical minerals flotation facility that closed on Jan. 16.

Over the weekend, media reports surfaced that the Trump administration has taken a 10% stake in USA Rare Earth as part of a broader investment package.

UAMY’s stock closed up nearly 31% last week, marking its third consecutive week of gains and its strongest weekly advance since mid-October. Retail traders on Stocktwits have become increasingly bullish on United States Antimony Corp, speculating that the company could be next in line for direct government investment, in addition to its existing contract with federal agencies.

Rare Earth Stocks Gain

Over the weekend, media reports surfaced that the Trump administration has taken a 10% stake in USA Rare Earth as part of a broader investment package where the government plans to invest $1.6 billion in the company. Financial Times reported that the investment would be announced on Monday, along with a separate $1 billion financing deal.

The new investment is on the heels of similar equity investments last year in Trilogy Metals and MP Materials. Shares of USA Rare Earth surged 19% in overnight trading, according to Yahoo Finance, while Critical Metals jumped 6% and MP Material gained over 4%.

UAMY’s January Recap

UAMY’s gains last week were thanks to the closing of a property acquisition of a critical minerals flotation facility that closed on Jan. 16. The property and equipment are located in Radersburg, Montana, between Helena and Bozeman, Montana, is fully operational, and were acquired for $4.75 million in cash, UAMY said.

The company has budgeted nearly $2 million in future capital expenditures to make specific equipment improvements to this facility, and UAMY said that this flotation facility is strategically located within 250 miles of its Thompson Falls smelter operation, which is currently under substantial expansion of total capacity throughput.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on UAMY jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘bullish’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. In the last 24 hours, retail message volume on the stock jumped by over 11%, and the ticker has witnessed a nearly 69% spike in followers on the platform over the past year.

Sentiment on USA Rare Earth and Critical Metals was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, and MP Materials’ retail sentiment was in the ‘bullish’ region.

Shares of UAMY have rocketed 550% over the last 12 months, while USAR shares have more than doubled; Critical Metals stock has nearly tripled, and MP Materials has surged 223%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<