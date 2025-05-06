Tyson Foods generated $13.07 billion in revenue during the quarter, missing analyst expectations of $13.14 billion.

Tyson Foods (TSN) stock fell more than 8% in early trading Monday after the company missed revenue estimates for the fiscal first quarter, even as earnings per share came in above consensus.

The shares are on track to record their largest single-day decline since May 2023 and are trading at their lowest level since January 2024.

The meat producer reported earnings of $0.92 per share, topping analyst forecasts of $0.82, according to Koyfin.

However, quarterly revenue came in at $13.07 billion, slightly below expectations of $13.14 billion.

Sales volumes declined across most business segments compared to last year's period, including beef, pork, prepared foods, and international operations. Chicken remained the lone growth area, as it did in the previous quarter.

Tyson said it expects sales for fiscal 2025 to be flat or up 1% compared with fiscal 2024. The forecast factors in a $343 million reduction related to legal contingency accruals expected in the second quarter.

On the company’s earnings call, executives acknowledged external pressures from tariffs and slowing consumer demand. CEO Donnie King said the company’s guidance incorporates potential risks from trade policy under President Donald Trump.

“The dynamic environment we and others have referenced includes uncertainty from tariff impacts and pressure on the consumer,” King said. “But our guidance considers those risks, and we're growing at the bottom line across the entire range.”

Tyson’s stock is down 2.5% in 2025 and has dropped 7.8% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bill Ackman Expects Berkshire To Introduce Dividends, Expand Stock Buybacks After Warren Buffett’s Tenure