According to a Bloomberg report, Kenvue confirmed the meeting with RFK Jr., maintaining that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, does not cause autism.

Tylenol maker Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) reportedly met with the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a bid to keep the over-the-counter painkiller off a list of treatments causing autism.

