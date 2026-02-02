Twist Bioscience Corporation hiked its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance on the heels of a first quarter earnings report that beat Wall Street estimates.

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) jumped 8% on Monday after the company hiked its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance on the heels of a first-quarter (Q1) earnings report that beat Wall Street estimates.

Upbeat Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company now expects total revenue in the range of $435 million to $440 million, compared to prior guidance of $425 to $435 million, and exceeding an analyst estimate of $430.84 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

For the current quarter (Q2), the company expects to report revenue of approximately $107 million to $108 million, marking a growth of about 16% percent year over year at the midpoint, and exceeding an estimated $105.08 million.

Twist also said that it expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) breakeven in the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2026.

Q1 Numbers

For Q1, the company reported total revenue of $103.7 million, marking a growth of 17%, and above an expected $100.33 million, due to an increase in customers. The company said that it shipped products to about 2,538 customers in Q1 of fiscal 2026, versus approximately 2,376 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net loss for the quarter came in at $30.5 million, compared to $31.6 million in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company also ended the quarter with $198 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TWST stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

A user applauded the earnings as “solid” progress for investors.

TWST stock has dropped 16% over the past 12 months.

