Alphabet’s investment implies about 6% stake in SpaceX.

The higher value of the SpaceX shares helped drive nearly $99 billion in gains from Alphabet’s stock investments during the second quarter.

In June, Alphabet and SpaceX signed a multi-year agreement under which Google will pay SpaceX about $920 million a month for AI computing power.

Earlier this week, Tesla reported a $1 billion mark-to-market gain on its SpaceX holdings in the second quarter.

Alphabet (GOOGL) has become the second Mag-7 company to hold a stake in SpaceX (SPCX) after disclosing a $94.1 billion investment in the rocket manufacturer as of June 30, in its latest quarterly report.

Roughly $80 billion of those SpaceX shares face short-term limits on sales. Another $14.1 billion cannot be sold until late 2027, the company revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The total forms a major piece of Alphabet’s overall investment holdings and implies a rough 6% stake based on SpaceX’s market cap as of Thursday’s close.

The higher value of the SpaceX shares helped drive nearly $99 billion in gains from Alphabet’s stock investments during the second quarter.

The disclosure follows SpaceX’s public debut in June 2026. Alphabet has not shared its exact ownership percentage or original purchase price.

Alphabet-SpaceX Partnership

Google and SpaceX share a long-running relationship that began with a major investment and has expanded into key operational partnerships. In 2015, Google poured roughly $900 million into SpaceX as part of a $1-billion funding round with Fidelity.

In 2021, the companies deepened ties when Google Cloud struck a deal to provide computing and networking support for SpaceX’s Starlink segment, including hosting ground stations at Google data centers to expand satellite internet connectivity.

Most recently, in June 2026, they signed a multi-year agreement under which Google will pay SpaceX about $920 million a month—roughly $30 billion in total—for AI computing power, giving the search giant access to more than 110,000 Nvidia GPUs through mid-2029.

Tesla’s SpaceX Stake

Alphabet is not the sole Mag 7 company to hold a stake in SpaceX. Earlier this week, Tesla (TSLA) reported a $1 billion mark-to-market gain on its SpaceX holdings in the second quarter.

Tesla holds a smaller stake in SpaceX, amounting to nearly 19 million shares of Class A common stock as of May 2026—less than 1% of the company after its IPO. The position originated from Tesla’s $2 billion investment in xAI, which was converted into SpaceX equity after SpaceX acquired and merged with the AI firm earlier this year.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

SPCX stock has fallen 27% since its debut on the Nasdaq. While TSLA stock has fallen 29% year-to-date, GOOGL has gained about 2% in the same period.

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