Piper Sandler sees strong early signals for Grand Theft Auto VI, with data suggesting a blockbuster launch could drive tens of millions of units in sales.

Piper Sandler reaffirmed an ‘Overweight’ rating on Take-Two and kept its $280 price target unchanged.

The firm’s data suggests “GTA VI” could see over 45 million units sold at launch based on analysis of major game releases.

Concerns around cannibalization of Take-Two’s mobile gaming segment were dismissed, with separate user bases cited.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) shares ended Tuesday’s trading session up 6.3%, after Piper Sandler pointed to data suggesting strong launch sales for ‘GTA VI’.

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At the time of writing, TTWO stock was down marginally in after-hours trading, slipping 0.39% as some of the intraday gains cooled.

Piper Reiterates ‘Overweight’ Rating For TTWO

Piper Sandler reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating on Take-Two Interactive and maintained a $280 price target, which is nearly a 20% upside from the TTWO stock’s last closing price. Piper also pointed to PSC Reddit data analysis across roughly 15 major game launches, which suggests potential “GTA VI” unit sales of over 45 million at launch, according to TheFly. The firm said it continues to remain positive on the stock at current levels, adding that shares still trade below the 10-year FY2 EPS average, while early indicators point to strong interest in ‘GTA VI.’

The analyst also addressed concerns that the blockbuster title could hurt Take-Two’s mobile gaming business, stating instead that the two segments serve different end consumers and are unlikely to materially overlap, according to TheFly.

GTA VI Set For Nov. 19 launch

During Take-Two’s earnings call in May, CEO Strauss Zelnick reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI’s launch remains scheduled for Nov. 19, 2026, a date positioned just ahead of Black Friday, a key retail period when video game hardware often sees discounts. The title will be released exclusively on consoles.

Fiscal 2027 is expected to be a major growth year for Take-Two, driven primarily by the GTA VI launch. The company described the title as one of the most anticipated entertainment releases of all time and confirmed that Rockstar Games is set to begin its marketing campaign this summer.

During the May earnings call, Take-Two CFO Lainie Goldstein said the company’s initial outlook for fiscal 2027 projects net bookings between $8 billion and $8.2 billion, representing about 20% growth over fiscal 2026, “primarily due to the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19.”

TTWO Stock: What Retail Traders Feel

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TTWO was ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

Over the past 7 days, message volume around the stock has risen by 150%, while its retail watcher base rose by 0.2% in the same period, and 1.8% in the last 30 days.

According to data from Koyfin, 28 of the 29 analysts covering TTWO rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while only rates it ‘Strong Sell.’

The 12-month average target on the stock is $279.11, representing a potential upside of 25% from the stock’s last close.

TTWO stock has fallen 0.42% over the past 12 months.

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