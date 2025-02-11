TSMC Stock Edges Lower Pre-Market On Slower January Sales Due To Earthquake In Taiwan: Retail Stays Bearish

TSMC highlighted that the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Taiwan in January cost the company about $161 million in estimated losses. However, it disclosed that none of its factories had sustained any structural damages.

TSMC Stock Edges Lower Pre-Market On Slower January Sales Due To Earthquake In Taiwan: Retail Stays Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) edged lower by over 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the chipmaker posted lower-than-expected growth in its January sales.

TSMC’s January revenue came in at $8.93 billion, rising 5.4% sequentially and 35.9% on a year-on-year basis. This was a considerable slowdown from the 57.8% year-on-year revenue growth posted by the company in December.

TSMC highlighted that the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Taiwan in January cost the company about $161 million in estimated losses. However, it disclosed that none of its factories had sustained any structural damages.

“A certain number of wafers in process were impacted and had to be scrapped due to the earthquake and aftershocks,” TSMC said.

As a result of the earthquake, the chipmaker expects its revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 to be closer to its guidance of $25 billion and $25.8 billion. However, it expects to maintain its gross profit margin of 57% to 59% during the quarter.

Further, a report by Reuters states that Sam Altman-led OpenAI is finalizing the design of its first custom chipset as it looks to reduce reliance on Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). The report adds that OpenAI will send its chip design to TSMC for fabrication.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the TSMC stock was in the ‘bearish’ (37/100) territory, slightly edging up from the previous day.

TSM retail sentiment.jpg TSM sentiment and message volume February 11, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user posted a technical analysis of the TSMC stock, underscoring their bearish thesis.

TSMC’s share price has gained more than 24% over the past six months, while its gains over the past year stood at over 59%.

1 NTD = 0.03 USD<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

BBB Foods Stock In Focus After Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage Of ‘Fast-Growing’ Discount Grocery Chain: Retail’s Cautious

BBB Foods Stock In Focus After Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage Of ‘Fast-Growing’ Discount Grocery Chain: Retail’s Cautious

Leidos Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Enthusiastic

Leidos Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Enthusiastic

Coty Stock In Spotlight As Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, But Retail’s Optimistic

Coty Stock In Spotlight As Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, But Retail’s Optimistic

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia summoned by NCW over derogatory remarks ddr

BREAKING: NCW summons Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina & others over 'obscene' remarks on Feb 17

Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

India's Forst 'Go Green' Initiative at National Games - A Historic Move Towards 100 % rPet Bottles and Mission

India’s First ‘Go Green’ Initiative at National Games – A Historic Move Towards 100% rPET Bottles and Mission

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

Video Icon
'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

Video Icon
'Deepfakes, Global South, New Jobs..': PM Modi Outlines AI Vision at Paris Summit

'Deepfakes, Global South, New Jobs..': PM Modi Outlines AI Vision at Paris Summit

Video Icon
RS MP Sanjay Raut Recommends West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Initiate Talks with Congress

RS MP Sanjay Raut Recommends West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Initiate Talks with Congress

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Melting Glaciers in Kyrgyz Mountains Worry Central Asia

Climate Change Watch | Melting Glaciers in Kyrgyz Mountains Worry Central Asia

Video Icon