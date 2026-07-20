Tesla said in a post on X on Friday that it has opened a new public Megacharger station in Bloomington, California, marking what the company’s team described as “the beginning of the Megacharger network.”

The expansion of charging infrastructure comes as Tesla ramps up production of the Semi.

Tesla investors have questions on the progress of the Semi program and sought sales estimates and revenue outlook at its earnings call next week.

According to Tesla’s company-compiled consensus estimates, Wall Street expects the company to report growth in both revenue and earnings for Q2.

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 3% on Friday as investors awaited the company’s second-quarter earnings report next week. Meanwhile, electric-vehicle maker began rolling out its public Megacharger network dedicated to Semi trucks amid a production ramp.

Tesla said in a post on X that it has opened a new public Megacharger station in Bloomington, California, marking what the company’s team described as “the beginning of the Megacharger network.”

Tesla’s Semi Charging Strategy

Tesla is focusing its initial build-out on the most important freight routes and customer depots. Alongside public stations, the company is encouraging fleet operators to install their own charging infrastructure at depots for greater efficiency. The Bloomington station follows the opening of Tesla’s first public Megacharger earlier this year in nearby Ontario, California. Tesla has mapped a total of 66 planned Megacharger locations across 15 U.S. states, with Texas and California receiving the highest concentration of sites.

Tesla Semi Ramp

The expansion of charging infrastructure comes as Tesla ramps up production of the Semi. High-volume manufacturing began in late April 2026 at a dedicated factory next to Gigafactory Nevada. Tesla has said it expects to build “many thousands” of Semis in 2026, with a long-term annual production target of 50,000 units.

The production Semi is available in two variants, namely the Long Range and Standard Range versions. Several fleets have already begun placing orders or expanding pilots, including PepsiCo, the original launch customer.

The Semi, dedicated to fleet customers, is different from Tesla’s Cybertruck, which is aimed at individual customers. The vehicle has a starting price of around $260,000, lower than other electric Class 8 trucks.

Investor Queries On Semi

Tesla is currently taking questions from investors ahead of its second-quarter earnings. Investors have posed questions, including the progress of the Semi program and sought sales estimates and revenue outlook. However, Tesla only responds to the most popular questions, and it is not assured that the company will provide answers.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

Stocktwits users are now contemplating different possibilities at the earnings call next week.

Another called to “buy the dip.”

A third user expressed hopes for the company’s earnings exceeding expectations, likely because the company recorded a 25% jump in vehicle deliveries in the quarter.

According to Tesla’s company-compiled consensus estimates, Wall Street expects the company to report total Q2 revenue of about $27.58 billion, marking a year-on-year jump of about 23%, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, higher than the $0.40 reported in Q2 2025.

TSLA stock has fallen 15% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<