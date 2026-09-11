Tesla launched China’s fifth and most expensive Model Y variant, with the Performance model starting at 369,000 yuan ($54,450).

Tesla showcased Cybercab in Japan for the first time, but provided no timeline for a commercial launch.

The launch comes as China’s Model Y deliveries fell 25.8% in August and Tesla offers inventory discounts to lift quarter-end sales.

Tesla activated Cybertruck-Powerwall backup for eligible U.S. owners, promising over three days of additional backup.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) rose about 0.2% in early premarket trading on Friday as the company expanded its global product push with Cybercab’s Japanese debut, a high-performance Model Y launch in China and the U.S. rollout of Cybertruck Powershare Home Backup.

TSLA stock is up 3% this week, putting it on track for a second consecutive weekly gain and its strongest performance in three weeks.

Tesla Cybercab Makes Japan Debut

Tesla introduced Cybercab in Japan for the first time, calling on X the purpose-built robotaxi “designed from the ground up for driverless taxis, with neither steering wheel nor pedals.”

The appearance is a showcase, not a commercial launch. Tesla did not provide a timeline for offering Cybercab rides or vehicles in Japan, where the autonomous service would require regulatory approval.

Hotter Model Y Arrives Amid China Sales Slump

In China, Tesla launched the refreshed Model Y Performance, a five-seat, all-wheel-drive variant starting at 369,000 yuan, or about $54,450. It becomes the fifth and most expensive Model Y version available in the country, costing 30,000 yuan more than the six-seat Model Y L, CnEVPost noted.

The vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.5 seconds, reach 250 kilometers per hour and travel 659 kilometers under China’s CLTC testing standard. Tesla estimates deliveries within two to six weeks.

The model also features adaptive suspension, performance driving modes, 21-inch wheels, red brake calipers, a carbon-fiber spoiler and ventilated sport seats. Its 250-kilowatt fast-charging capability can add about 250 kilometers of range in 15 minutes.

The rollout comes as Model Y demand weakens in Tesla’s most competitive overseas market. China deliveries fell 25.8% year over year to 29,260 units in August, marking a third consecutive monthly decline. Model Y sales dropped 6.1% during the first eight months of 2026, while Tesla’s overall China deliveries declined 12.4%. Tesla is separately offering a 10,000-yuan ($1,491) discount on eligible Model Y inventory delivered by Sept.30 as it seeks a quarter-end sales lift.

Tesla Activates Cybertruck-Powerwall Backup

Tesla also began activating PowerShare Home Backup for Cybertruck owners with compatible Powerwall 3 systems, allowing the truck’s 123-kilowatt-hour battery to support a home and recharge its Powerwall during an outage.

“Powerwall 3 & I can now power your house together,” Tesla’s Cybertruck account said. “This extends your home backup by over 3 days, equivalent to 9 additional Powerwalls.”

The comparison is based on Tesla’s assumption that a household consumes 30 kilowatt-hours daily. Nine Powerwall 3 units store 121.5 kilowatt-hours, matching the Cybertruck’s battery capacity.

The pairing extends backup duration but does not increase simultaneous power output. PowerShare remains limited to 11.5 kilowatts, and Tesla’s demonstration indicates the truck, Powerwall, and solar system share that ceiling. Owners can also preserve a minimum battery level for driving.

Access is initially limited to eligible Powerwall 3 owners who complete an opt-in survey. Support for Powerwall 2 and Powerwall+ systems is expected later this year. The release follows repeated delays from the original late-2024 target as Tesla worked to coordinate two devices that can independently form a home microgrid.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of September 11 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$TSLA amazing how no one cares on capex needs now because in 5-10 years they will all be driving in a cybercab”

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Another user said, “$TSLA looks like it’s consolidating after the cybercab event. That means one thing, it’s preparing for big move in either direction. Just pay safe in both direction depending on macro conditions.”

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So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's worst performer, down about 19%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<