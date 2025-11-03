An unfavorable ruling in the case could jeopardize trade talks with many of America’s trading partners and deal a blow to Trump’s economic agenda.

"I just don't want to do anything to deflect the importance of that decision,” — Trump.

Beginning Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which a lower court ruled were unlawful.

He would have become the first-ever sitting U.S. President to attend Supreme Court hearings.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said on Sunday that he will skip the upcoming Supreme Court hearings on his tariffs to avoid creating a distraction.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“I wanted to go so badly,” Trump said, according to a Reuters News report. If he had kept his earlier words to attend the proceedings, he would have become the first-ever sitting U.S. President to attend Supreme Court hearings.

What Did Trump Say?

"I just don't want to do anything to deflect the importance of that decision. … I don't want to call a lot of attention to me. It's not about me, it's about our country," Trump told reporters on Sunday, as per the news agency.

Beginning Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which a lower court ruled were unlawful and that Trump was overstepping his powers under the 1977 law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“If we don’t win that case, we will be a weakened, troubled, financial mess for many, many years to come,” Trump said last month, according to a CNBC report. “That’s why I think I’m going to go to the Supreme Court to watch,”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1, which tracks the 100 biggest companies at Nasdaq, was in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory at the time of writing, while traders were ‘bearish’ about the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:22 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

What’s At Stake?

An unfavorable ruling in the case could jeopardize trade talks with many of

America’s trading partners and deal a blow to Trump’s economic agenda, which largely revolves around attracting investment to the U.S. and funding his signature tax cuts through tariff revenue.

The U.S. Supreme Court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, has often sided with the Trump administration on a wide range of policy decisions.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<