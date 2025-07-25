The President told reporters that U.S. and EU negotiators were working closely to strike a deal.

President Donald Trump said Friday that talks with China were progressing, while the odds of securing a trade agreement with the European Union remain evenly split.

The U.S. and China have the “confines of a deal,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House for Scotland, according to a report by Bloomberg.

“I would say that we have a 50-50 chance, maybe less than that, but a 50-50 chance of making a deal with the EU,” he added, explaining U.S. and EU negotiators were working “closely” to strike a deal.

