In a post on Truth Social, he warned that such a ruling would pose “the biggest threat in history to United States National Security.”

Trump argued that Europe already imposes tariffs on China and said the U.S. must retain similar tools.

He claimed tariffs have made the U.S. “the financially strongest Country, by far, anywhere in the World.”

Trump said “only dark and sinister forces” would want to limit his ability to apply tariffs.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning warned that an adverse decision by the United States Supreme Court on his tariffs strategy could leave the U.S. “financially defenseless.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said a negative ruling would be “the biggest threat in history to United States National Security,” adding that tariffs have “easily and quickly” strengthened the country’s financial position. “Only dark and sinister forces would want to see that end!!!” he wrote.

Trump framed the case not just as a legal technicality but as an inflection point for the economy. “If we win, we will be the richest, most secure country anywhere in the world, by far,” he wrote. “If we lose … we would not be allowed to do what others already do!”

The U.S. President argued that other regions, including Europe, already deploy tariffs against China and that a ruling against his approach would uniquely constrain the United States. He reiterated his view that tariffs have become a core national-security tool and a pillar of U.S. economic strength.

The Court this week heard arguments over whether Trump exceeded his authority when he imposed sweeping national-security tariffs earlier in his presidency. The case questions whether Trump exceeded his authority by using the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs on nearly all imports from U.S. trading partners.

Historically, tariffs have been set by Congress, not by the President’s office. Several justices questioned whether the emergency statute he invoked gives the White House broad discretion to impose long-running trade barriers without congressional approval.

