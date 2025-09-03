The U.S. President also reiterated his criticism of President Xi Jinping for not mentioning the United States in his speech during the China Victory Day military parade.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would determine "how good" the relationship is between the U.S. and its trade partners, China and Russia, in the next two weeks.

“My relationship with all of them is very good. We’re going to find out how good it is, over the next week or two,” he told reporters at the White House during his bilateral meeting with the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki.

Trump also reiterated his criticism of President Xi Jinping for not mentioning the U.S. in his speech during the China Victory Day military parade. “I was very surprised. I watched the speech last night. President Xi is a friend of mine. But the U.S. should’ve been mentioned during that speech because we helped China very, very much,” he said.

Trump hinted at additional phases of Russian oil sanctions but declined to send a direct message to Vladimir Putin, stating, “He knows where I stand.”

U.S. equities were mixed in midday trade on Wednesday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rose 0.36%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.70% higher. However, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) slipped 0.38%. Retail sentiment around DIA on Stocktwits fell to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.



