The U.S. President said such agreements show how his administration is making the country “RICHER, AND RICHER” while creating more jobs.

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed credit for what he described as an $11 billion deal with Intel, touting it as a win for the United States that came at no cost to taxpayers.

“I PAID ZERO FOR INTEL, IT IS WORTH APPROXIMATELY 11 BILLION DOLLARS. All goes to the USA,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Why are ‘stupid’ people unhappy with that? I will make deals like that for our Country all day long.”

Trump said such agreements strengthen the economy by boosting corporate valuations, creating jobs, and keeping strategic industries inside the U.S. “I will also help those companies that make such lucrative deals with the United States,” he added. “I love seeing their stock price go up, making the USA RICHER, AND RICHER. More jobs for America!!!”

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

