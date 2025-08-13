In posts on Truth Social, the U.S. President praised European leaders and said they want to see a deal done with Russia with respect to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will speak with allies in Europe shortly ahead of a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week.

In posts on Truth Social, President Trump praised European leaders and said they want to see a deal done with Russia with respect to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

