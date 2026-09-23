The White House said third-party managers run the portfolio through index-replicating model portfolios.

A federal ethics disclosure published Tuesday showed that Trump's accounts bought Strategy and Coinbase in July.

The accounts sold shares of Bitcoin miners MARA and CleanSpark on July 29.

The largest crypto trade was a Strategy purchase of $50,001 to $100,000 on July 27.

Coinbase (COIN), MARA Holdings (MARA) and CleanSpark (CLSK) stocks traded lower on Wednesday morning amid broader market weakness after President Donald Trump’s accounts showed he bought shares of the stocks.

A federal ethics disclosure made public on Tuesday showed the account bought Coinbase (COIN) and Strategy (MSTR) in July, and sold shares of Bitcoin (BTC) miners MARA and CleanSpark (CLSK). The filing was an OGE Form 278-T, which reported individual trades above $1,000 in ranges rather than exact amounts.

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics posted the 37-page periodic transaction report, which listed 1,156 transactions, nearly all dated back to July 2026. The crypto-linked trades were small next to the portfolio's biggest moves.

Trump’s Largest Crypto-Linked Trades

The largest crypto-linked trade was a Strategy purchase on July 27, valued at $50,001 to $100,000, according to the filing. Two smaller Strategy trades preceded it, including a purchase on July 24 and a sale on July 8, each worth $1,001 to $15,000.

Additionally, Coinbase was purchased on July 24 for $1,001 to $15,000. Meanwhile, MARA and CleanSpark were each sold on July 29 for $15,001 to $50,000.

MSTR stock was up over 1% during morning trading hours, whereas COIN stock was down over 2%.

Both MARA stock and CLSK stock were down over 1% at the market open.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR and CLSK remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while sentiment around COIN and MARA moved from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’.

Managers Run The Accounts, White House Says

The filings also showed that trustees managed the accounts. The White House reportedly said that third-party managers ran the portfolio through index-replicating model portfolios, with no direct input from the family.

The filing listed no trades in Robinhood (HOOD), Circle (CRCL), or any spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The disclosure also revealed his positions on giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN).

Read also: Bitcoin Cash Explodes As Traders Pile In — CME Futures, Grayscale Filing Fuel BCH Rally

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<