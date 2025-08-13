The three newly revealed contenders are Jefferies strategist David Zervos, former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey, and BlackRock fixed-income chief Rick Rieder, CNBC reported.

President Donald Trump reportedly has 11 candidates in mind to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell when his term expires in May, including three names that had not been disclosed before.

According to a report by CNBC, the list now includes Jefferies Chief Market Strategist David Zervos, former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey, and Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global fixed income at BlackRock.

Here’s the full list:

Kevin Hassett

Kevin Warsh

Rick Rieder

David Zervos

Larry Lindsey

Michelle Bowman

Chris Waller

Philip Jefferson

Marc Summerlin

Lorie Logan

James Bullard

