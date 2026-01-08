President Donald Trump in a truth social post said that the U.S. Military Budget for the year 2027 should be $1.5 trillion, up from $1 trillion before to keep the country “safe and secure.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that he has determined that the U.S. military budget for 2027 should be $1.5 trillion.

“I have determined that, for the good of our country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our military budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 trillion dollars, but rather $1.5 trillion dollars,” Trump said in his post.

“This will allow us to build the “Dream Military” that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us safe and secure, regardless of foe,” Trump added.

Trump Warns U.S. Defense Firms

Earlier in the day, Trump said that he would not permit dividends or stock buybacks for defense companies as they take away from investments in equipment manufacturing and maintenance.

Trump said that defense companies are not producing equipment fast enough, adding that if produced, they are not being maintained appropriately. He also criticized exorbitant executive compensation in the industry, saying these could all be channeled into defense growth.

Geopolitical Tensions At Peak

Geopolitical tensions among major nations have been rising across the globe. Recently, the U.S. carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and arrested President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Venezuela's government called the strikes an act of aggression and blamed Washington for trying to take control of the country's oil resources.

Risks of China’s invasion of Taiwan has also increased after China conducted war games exercises around Taiwan last week, which it called “Justice Mission 2025”. China fired dozens of rockets towards the island nation and also deployed its war ships near the country.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Tuesday that President Trump and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue the goal of acquiring Greenland, according to a NBC News report.

According to data from popular prediction markets like Kalshi, its users think that there is 42% chance that the United States will take control of any part of Greenland by the end of Trump's presidential tenure in January 2029.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Defense company stocks gained after Trump’s comments.

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) surged over 6.3% in Wednesday’s after-market hours at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory in 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) jumped nearly 6% with retail sentiment at ‘neutral’ levels amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

Meanwhile, GE Aerospace (GE) stock was also up by 1%, Boeing Co. (BA) shares edged higher 0.7%, and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) shares rallied nearly 5% at the time of writing.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA), which tracks US aerospace and defense equities, was up 2% in Wednesday’s after-market trading, while the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) rose 2.81% in the same time.

