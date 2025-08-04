An American Eagle ad campaign featuring the actress has sparked national debate in recent days, with critics alleging that its tone carries undertones of white supremacy.

Amid the tariff overdrive, U.S. President Donald Trump managed to squeeze in a comment on another issue making waves on social media: the viral American Eagle ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney.

"If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!" Trump told a reporter, reacting to reports that the "Euphoria" actress is a registered Republican supporter.

Social media users tipped Sweeney's political affiliation; Stocktwits independently confirmed it through Florida's voter records. Although the actress hasn't publicly addressed her political views, news of her Republican registration sparked widespread buzz online over the weekend.

Trump's seemingly unplanned comment comes as Sweeney's ad for the U.S. clothing brand American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) sparks a national debate.

The ads feature Sweeney showcasing her American Eagle jeans and denim jacket, paired with the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans." Sweeney is seemingly making puns about genes and jeans.

While on the one hand, the ad boosted American Eagle's stock by over 20% (shares reversed those gains in the days following the ad), to the point that Tesla chimed in as well, its contents have drawn criticism for being racially insensitive.

Critics say that the ad is akin to a thirst trap, and the language around genes echoes eugenic and white supremacist themes. American Eagle issued a statement on Sunday saying the ad "is and always was about the jeans."

Meanwhile, key Republican figures have come out in support of the actress. Vice President JD Vance called her an "all-American beautiful girl," and Senator Ted Cruz said, "Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women," while resharing a news article about the ad.

American Eagle's business has struggled in recent quarters, suggesting that its merchandise is losing appeal with consumers.

The company now faces added headwinds from tariffs, as it sources its apparel from multiple regions outside the U.S., including Canada, Mexico, and several Central and South American countries, as well as factories in Asia.

Retail investors, however, have turned more optimistic, with Stocktwits sentiment for AEO turning ‘bullish’ heading into Monday’s market open versus ‘neutral’ six months ago.

