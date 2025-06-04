The bill, which passed the House in a knife-edge 215-214 vote, could hit a wall in the Senate if Paul and three other Republican holdouts vote against it.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) ideas “crazy” after the fiscally conservative senator opposed the “Big Beautiful Bill” over the debt ceiling limit.

In multiple posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Paul “loves voting NO on everything.” He quipped that while Paul might think this approach is “good politics, but it’s not.”

“Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!”

Trump sharpened his attacks on Paul after setting July 4th as the deadline for the tax bill.

Paul underscored in an interview with CNBC that he is “just not open to supporting $5 trillion… in debt ceiling increase.”

“I do want the tax cuts. I want them to be permanent. I’m throwing a lot of spending cuts, but I’ll compromise and get as much as I can,” he said.

The bill, which passed the House in a knife-edge 215-214 vote, could hit a wall in the Senate if Paul and three other Republican holdouts vote against it.

While the House version of the bill would have increased the debt limit by $4 trillion, the Senate version takes it up a notch, with a $5 trillion rise.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Given that it will go through the reconciliation process, the Trump administration can pass it without any support from Democrats for a traditional 60-vote process.

However, if either Paul or three other Republican holdouts don’t vote for the bill, it could make things difficult for the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, was up 0.67% at the time of writing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<