President Donald Trump targeted U.S. technology companies that build and hire in countries like China and India, asking them to prioritize the United States first.

In the keynote address at an artificial intelligence event in Washington on Wednesday, President Trump urged U.S. companies to put America first, building on his “Make America Great Again” campaign.

“For too long, much of America’s tech industry pursued a radical globalism that left millions of Americans feeling distrustful and betrayed,” he said, according to the host All-In Podcast.

He alleged that tech giants misused the freedoms afforded to them in the U.S. while building factories in China, hiring workers in India, and slashing profits in Ireland, while dismissing American concerns and censoring citizens.

“Under President Trump, those days are over. We need U.S. technology companies to be all-in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That’s all we ask,” the President added.

On his part, he said the Trump administration will use every tool at its disposal to make sure the U.S. has the largest and most powerful AI infrastructure in the world, while promising to cut the red tape to allow investors to invest in the sector.

The President also spoke about tax cuts and incentives to encourage U.S. companies to invest in capital expenditure and innovate, thanks to the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that makes tax cuts from his previous term permanent.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities surged in midday trade on Thursday as investors digested top tech earnings.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.25% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, surged 0.37%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

