At a White House event, the U.S. President noted that it’s a triumph for American patients, which will save lives and improve the health of millions of Americans.

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced deals with obesity drug makers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to cut prices on their GLP-1 drugs in return for a three-year U.S. tariff reprieve.

“It’s a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans,” Trump said at a White House event.

