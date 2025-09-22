The reunion followed months of tension after Musk attacked Trump’s tax-and-spending bill that cut EV credits, prompting Trump to threaten cancellation of Musk’s government contracts.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared together publicly for the first time since their high-profile fallout earlier this year, sharing a handshake and a private suite during the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Musk posted a photo of himself with Trump on X, captioning it “For Charlie,” and in a separate message wrote, “Every seat in this giant arena that isn't roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honored to be here. All for Charlie Kirk.”

The service was attended by thousands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where Trump and Musk were seen chatting and waving through bulletproof glass.

The reunion comes months after the two men fell out over Trump’s signature tax-and-spending measure, which Musk had called a “disgusting abomination” after it removed electric vehicle tax credits.

Trump retaliated by threatening to cancel Musk’s government contracts, a sharp escalation that fractured their once close relationship. Musk, who previously headed the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency before stepping down in May, had been one of Trump’s largest political donors, contributing more than $300 million to his 2024 campaign and allied candidates.

Despite the acrimony and a series of public barbs traded on social media, both have shown signs of repairing ties. Trump, speaking earlier this month on the Scott Jennings Show, said Musk had “no choice” but to return to the Republican Party, praising him as “a good man” who is “80% super genius” but with “20% problems to resolve.”

In July, Musk even floated the idea of an “America Party” to challenge Democrats and Republicans alike, but subsequent reports suggested he decided to quietly back away to focus on his companies and avoid alienating GOP leaders.

Supporters amplified the moment online, with one post on X saying, “Donald Trump and Elon Musk just stunned the World by sitting next to each other. It’s time for this duo to come back together.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Musk’s Tesla was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, placing it among the most trending equities on the platform.

One user commented that the image of Trump and Musk at Kirk’s memorial service was worth “a thousand words,” arguing it added $15 billion in Tesla’s market value and signaled Musk was back in Trump’s “circle of trust.”

Another user, in a post echoing Trump’s trademark style, proclaimed Musk and Trump were “BFFs” again, calling the moment bullish and urging everyone to get on the rocket the next morning.

Tesla’s stock has risen 5.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<