The Trump administration is reportedly looking to deploy a Pentagon-built artificial intelligence system to help establish benchmark prices for critical minerals.

Officials will initially apply the U.S. Department of War’s Open Price Exploration for National Security (OPEN) AI pricing model to four critical minerals: germanium, gallium, antimony, and tungsten, according to a Reuters report on Tuesday.

This comes days after a Bloomberg report stated that the U.S. was moving forward with a price-floor system for critical minerals to reinforce supply chains tied to national security. The plan, crafted by several federal agencies, is being reviewed with allies as Washington looks to shield Western companies from pricing pressure linked to Chinese supply dominance.

