According to a Bloomberg News report, citing a U.S. official, the deal between the two countries would likely be signed on Wednesday by Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios.

The Trump administration is reportedly set to seal a deal with South Korea focusing on collaboration for artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and 6G technologies.

The report added that this is an attempt to compete with China. The official told Bloomberg that the U.S. and South Korea will be working to “strengthen” export controls for AI as well as ease regulatory hurdles for tech companies, aiming to facilitate more seamless data storage and usage across global regions.

