Tron Founder Justin Sun appears to be aligning Tron with Binance to signal confidence in Bitcoin during market stress.

TRX outperformed Bitcoin on Friday, edging just 0.9% lower, while BTC’s price fell over 6% in the last 24 hours.

Tron also witnessed retail sentiment rising to ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, while sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory on Stocktwits.

Justin Sun emerged as a key ally of President Donald Trump after making large investments in the family’s crypto ventures following the 2024 election.

Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun said on Friday that the blockchain network will raise its Bitcoin (BTC) exposure, following Binance’s (BNB) announcement to shift $1 billion in stablecoin reserves into the cryptocurrency.

“In response to Binance's call, Tron will also increase its BTC holdings in the future,” Sun said in a post on X.

Source: @justinsuntron/X

The comment followed Binance’s announcement that it would convert its $1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) from stablecoins into Bitcoin over the next 30 days, to support users following the crypto market’s crash to below $3 trillion on Thursday.

TRX Holds Up Better Than Bitcoin

Sun’s statement also came as TRX outperformed Bitcoin on Friday morning. While Bitcoin’s price shed over 6% in the last 24 hours, TRX’s price only dipped 0.9%. Retail sentiment around improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, even as sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory. Chatter, however, was at ‘high’ levels for Bitcoin while chatter around Tron was at ‘normal’ levels.

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on January 30 as of 5:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

TRX retail sentiment and message volume on January 30 as of 5:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Binance’s Bitcoin Shift Sets The Tone

Binance’s move to convert $1 billion of stablecoin reserves into Bitcoin followed a sharp selloff that pushed BTC to its lowest level since November. The broader crypto market saw roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations over 24 hours, intensifying pressure across major digital assets.

By tying Tron’s strategy to Binance’s announcement, Sun appears to be positioning the network alongside Binance as a major industry player, signaling confidence in Bitcoin during periods of market stress.

The Trump-Sun Connection

Justin Sun has been involved with President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures since late 2024, after investing roughly $75 million in the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI). Later, Sun assumed an advisory role and appeared alongside Eric Trump at several industry events to promote their respective projects.

Around the time of Trump’s inauguration, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped a 2023 civil case against Sun related to alleged TRX market manipulation. By mid-2025, he had also accumulated more than $100 million in the Official Trump (TRUMP) memecoin. He publicly credited Trump for the crypto market gains and WLFI’s stablecoin USD1 (USD1) launched on the TRON blockchain in June last year.

Come September, the tables seemed to flip after WLFI froze Sun’s holdings, which were worth more than $100 million at the time, over transfer disputes. "No buying or selling was involved, so it could not possibly have any impact on the market. I am innocent,” Sun said, responding to the allegations. Since the dispute, neither side has publicly clarified the current state of their relationship.

