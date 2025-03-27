user
The company reaffirmed its previous guidance for 2025 and said it expects sales growth of over 50% and its gross margin to exceed 87%, higher than the 86% reported for 2024.

TriSalus Life Sciences’ Q4 Loss Exceeds Projections, Revenue Tops Estimates – Retail Stays Pessimistic
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. (TLSI) shares were in the spotlight on Thursday morning after the company’s fourth-quarter loss exceeded Wall Street projections, but revenue topped expectations.

TriSalus reported a 44% jump in its fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue to $8.3 million, higher than an analyst estimate of $8.25 million, according to FinChat data.

The company’s loss per share narrowed to $0.4, compared to $1.57 in the same quarter a year ago, but it was wider than the estimated loss of $0.32.

TriSalus reaffirmed its previous guidance for 2025 and said it expects sales growth of over 50% and its gross margin to exceed 87%, higher than the 86% reported for 2024.  

The oncology-focused medical technology company also said that it expects to be earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) positive this year and achieve positive cash flow by the second half, extending its total cash runaway beyond this year.

The company ended 2024 with $8.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Operating expenses are also expected to reduce over 20% owing to reductions in research and development costs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory while message volume jumped from ‘low’ to ‘high’ over the past 24 hours.

TLSI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:30 a.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits TLSI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:30 a.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits


A Stocktwits user expressed optimism about the company’s guidance.

Another highlighted the company’s growth in revenue.

TLSI shares gained by over 12% this year but are down by over 40% over the past 12 months. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.


