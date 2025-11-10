The company reported third-quarter revenue of $840.3 million with a loss per share of $5.26.

Under the definitive agreement, TreeHouse shareholders will receive $22.50 in cash for each share of common stock.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $840.3 million with a loss per share of $5.26.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) has agreed to be acquired by Investindustrial, a European private equity firm, in a deal valued at roughly $2.9 billion.

The all-cash transaction will take TreeHouse private. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $840.3 million with a loss per share of $5.26.

Deal Details

Under the definitive agreement, TreeHouse shareholders will receive $22.50 in cash for each share of common stock, as well as one contingent value right (CVR) per share.

The CVR allows shareholders to potentially collect additional funds from ongoing litigation tied to TreeHouse’s coffee business.

Following the announcement, TreeHouse Foods' stock traded over 20% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory. Message volume jumped to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

