Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Mahindra have announced price cuts on select vehicles due to the GST rejig

Indian equity markets ended higher on Friday, with gains in auto and metal stocks offset by losses in technology and FMCG shares. On a weekly timeframe, the Nifty 50 gained 1.2%, marking its third consecutive rise in four weeks.

Broader markets are set for a positive start on Monday, as GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, traded 0.22% higher at 24,879 at 8:30 am IST.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade, while gold spot was 0.16% lower at $3,590.45 per ounce, and Brent crude traded 0.19% higher at $66.28 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Vedanta: Vedanta emerged as the winning bidder to acquire Jaiprakash Associates for ₹17,000 crore, outbidding Adani Group.

Hyundai Motor India: Hyundai will reduce passenger vehicle prices by up to ₹2.4 lakh from September 22, passing on the full benefit of the GST rate cut to customers.

Mahindra & Mahindra: M&M has announced price cuts of ₹1.01 - 1.56 lakh across its SUV lineup, including Thar, Scorpio, Bolero, and XUV700.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors will slash car and SUV prices by up to ₹1.55 lakh effective September 22, in line with the revised GST slabs.

NTPC Green Energy: NTPC Green Energy signed an MoU with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority in Tuticorin to set up a green hydrogen fuelling station and deploy hydrogen-powered trucks for port operations.

Aurobindo Pharma: US FDA inspected Aurobindo’s Unit-XII in Telangana, issuing a Form 483 with eight procedural observations.

Adani Green Energy: Commissioned 87.5 MW of renewable capacity at Khavda, taking its total operational capacity to 16,078 MW.

PNB Housing Finance: The board has approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Adani Power: Adani Power and Bhutan’s DGPC have inked a pact to set up a 570 MW hydro project at Wangchhu through a joint company with 49:51 shareholding.

BHEL: Signed a 10-year MoU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies to jointly develop hydrogen fuel cell-based railway locomotives in India.

Spicejet: Posted a loss of ₹233.8 crore in June-quarter, compared to a profit of ₹158.3 crore last year. Revenue fell 34.4% to ₹1,120.2 crore from ₹1,708.2 crore.

HFCL: Bags export orders worth $40.65 million for optical fiber cable supplies via its overseas subsidiary.

Ceigall India: Won an LoI from MSEDCL to supply 147 MW solar power under Maharashtra’s Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

Time Technoplast: Signed an MoU to acquire a 74% stake in Ebullient Packaging, valuing EPPL at about ₹200 crore.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: Ratnamani acquired 100% ownership of Ratnamani Trade EU AG, Switzerland, through a €4,00,000 share purchase.

Exxaro Tiles: CFO Himanshu Shah resigns

Welspun Living: CFO Sanjay Gupta resigns.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Purchased a 6.65 MW solar power plant in Solapur from Giriraj Enterprises for ₹16 crore on a slump-sale basis.

Aegis Logistics: To invest ₹99.88 crore to add 61,000 KL of storage capacity at Mumbai Port.

Highway Infrastructure: Board appointed Riddharth Jain as CEO of the company

Max Estates: Approved acquiring Base Buildwell, which owns a 7.25-acre land parcel in Gurugram, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

ACME Solar Holdings: Acquired 100% equity in AK Renewable Infra for ₹79.25 crore.

Sunteck Realty: Approved issuing 1.17 crore convertible warrants at ₹425 each, raising ₹500 crore via preferential allotment.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: Rahul Agrawal reappointed as CEO and Whole-Time Director for five years.

