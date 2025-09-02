Investors will keep an eye out for developments around the GST Council meeting later this week.

Indian equity markets ended higher on Monday, helped by gains in IT, metals, and select automotive stocks. Better-than-expected GDP numbers also lifted investor sentiment.

The broader markets are likely to open flat to slightly higher on Tuesday, with the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edging 0.03% higher at 24,752 at 8:30 am IST.

Investors will closely monitor developments surrounding the GST Council meeting later this week. While the states have broadly agreed with the Centre’s new tax slab, it remains to be seen whether the proposal to exempt GST from life and health insurance will be accepted.

Asian markets traded mixed. Shanghai, Shenzhen, ASX 200, Kuala Lumpur, and Taiwan stock exchanges were in the red while the other major Asian markets gained on Tuesday.

Stock Watch

CEAT: Acquired Michelin Group’s CAMSO construction compact line business, including two plants in Sri Lanka, and announced a $171 million investment in the country.

Aditya Birla Capital: Board approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as MD & CEO for five years, and Rakesh Singh as Executive Director & CEO (NBFC) till July 2027.

Indraprastha Gas: Signed a joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) to set up a solar power project.

Bharat Electronics: Secured additional orders worth ₹644 crore since July 30, including major contracts for data centres, navigation systems, jammers, and electronic voting machines.

Puravankara: Subsidiary Purva Blue Agate acquired redevelopment rights for a 1.43-acre project in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, with a potential revenue of ₹2,700 crore.

Highway Infrastructure: Q1 Net profit surged 71% to ₹7.2 crore, while revenue rose to ₹112 crore from ₹107.1 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: August data – Total sales grew 8.1% to 5,53,727 units, led by a 5.5% rise in domestic sales to 5,19,139 units and a sharp 72.1% jump in exports to 34,588 units.

Maruti Suzuki: Reported total sales of 1,80,683 vehicles in August, down 0.6%.

Tata Motors: Total sales in the domestic & international markets for August 2025 stood at 73,178 units, compared to 71,693 units in August 2024.

NMDC: August data – Iron ore production increased 9.8% to 3.37 MT, while sales rose 8% to 3.39 MT.

Coal India: August data – Production climbed 9.4% to 50.4 MT, with offtake higher by 7.6% at 56.7 MT.

Syrma SGS Technology: Entered into a joint venture with Italy-based Elemaster S.p.A Tecnologie Elettroniche to expand its electronics design and manufacturing capabilities.

Fortis Healthcare: Subsidiary International Hospital (IHL) signed a 15-year lease with RR Lifesciences for a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital in Greater Noida.

Axiscades Technologies: Secured two pilot orders worth $1.2 million for aircraft cabin interior design and retrofit solutions from leading aerospace players in Europe and the US.

UPL: UPL Global, UK, signed a share subscription agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Thailand-based Grow Chemical, with completion expected by December 2025.

United Breweries: Started production of Kingfisher beer at Ilios Brewery in Andhra Pradesh, which has a monthly capacity of 4.5 lakh cases.

State Bank of India: Signed an MoU with Indian Railways to provide accidental death insurance of Rs 1 crore to railway employees maintaining salary accounts with the bank.

Sharika Enterprises: Gets a ₹19.1 crore order from JSW Steel for the supply and services of 220 KV and 33 KV cables with accessories at its Dolvi plant.

Active IPOs

Amanta Healthcare

Earnings Today

JSW Cement, All Time Plastics, Orissa Minerals Development Company, Seven Hill Industries, and White Organic Retail

