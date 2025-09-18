The broader markets are expected to open on a positive note after the US Federal Reserve slashed the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

Indian equity markets ended higher on Wednesday, their ninth gain in ten sessions, led by strong gains in financials, especially PSU bank stocks. Losses in pharmaceuticals, metals, FMCG, and consumer durables partially offset the gains.

Broader markets are set for yet another firm opening on Thursday, as Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged 0.21% higher to 25,528.5 at 8:35 am IST.

Most Asian markets were positive in early trade, with the exception of the bourses in Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia. Sentiment improved after the US Federal Reserve began its first rate-cut cycle of the year, lowering the benchmark range to 4–4.25% and signaling two more cuts in 2025, followed by another in 2026.

Gold spot price fell 0.67% to ₹3,663.88 per ounce, while Brent crude traded down 0.34% at $67.72 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Cohance Lifesciences: Promoter Jusmiral Holdings is likely to sell up to 5.1% stake in the company via block deals worth ₹1,756 crore at a floor price of ₹900 per share.

Indosolar: Promoter Waaree Energies plans to sell up to 61 lakh shares, representing a 14.66% stake, through an offer-for-sale on September 18–19 at a floor price of ₹500 per share to meet public shareholding norms.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics has received US FDA approval for Bosaya and Aukelso, biosimilars of Prolia and Xgeva, along with provisional interchangeability status. Bosaya will treat postmenopausal osteoporosis, while Aukelso will help prevent skeletal-related events in multiple myeloma patients.

Yes Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group agreed to buy an additional 4.2% stake in Yes Bank from an affiliate of Carlyle Group for $349 million.

Dixon Technologies: The company will acquire a 51% stake in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics for ₹553 crore, strengthening its position in camera and fingerprint module manufacturing.

Cochin Shipyard: The company has signed a ₹200 crore contract with ONGC for dry dock repairs of a jack-up rig, which is expected to take 12 months.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing: The board approved Rohit Santhosh’s appointment as CEO of Bombay Realty.

Hyundai Motor India: Signed a long-term wage settlement agreement with the United Union of Hyundai Employees covering the period from 2024 to 2027.

BR Goyal Infrastructure: The company’s order book increased to ₹1,442.93 crore as of August 2025.

Aavas Financiers: Shareholders have approved the issuance of up to ₹8,500 crore in non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement over the next year.

Federal Bank: The bank sold 16.62 crore shares of Yes Bank to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for ₹357.48 crore at ₹21.5 per share.

Bandhan Bank: The lender sold 15.39 crore shares of Yes Bank to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for ₹330.96 crore, cutting its stake from 0.70% to 0.21%.

Lodha Developers: The company has referred Rajendra Lodha’s resignation to authorities for investigation and is implementing recommendations from an independent process review.

Central Bank of India: The Board approved equity infusion of ₹64.40 crore in a ₹100 crore rights issue of its subsidiary Cent Home Bank Finance.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Board approved allotment of equity shares worth ₹1,499.98 crore to promoter Rising Sun Holdings at ₹452.51 per share.

Escorts Kubota: The company launched the PRO588i-G combine harvester under the Kubota brand in Punjab and Haryana.

Mangalam Organics: The firm secured a ₹50 crore loan facility from Yes Bank, canceling its earlier NCD issuance plan.

SVP Global Textiles: A fire at its Rajasthan facility damaged or destroyed several physical records and documents.

Landmark Cars: The company will expand into Kolkata after receiving approval from KIA India to open a new showroom.

Active IPOs

