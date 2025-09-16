Investors will closely monitor the meeting between a US trade delegation and India later in the day.

Indian equity markets ended lower on Monday, snapping eight consecutive sessions of gains, led by losses in technology and pharmaceutical stocks. However, real estate, PSU banks, and energy stocks offset some of the losses.

India’s annual wholesale inflation rose after two months to 0.52% compared to -0.58% in July, due to a rise in prices of food products and manufactured goods.

Broader markets are set for a flat-to-negative opening on Tuesday, as Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged 0.05% lower to 25,152 at 8:30 am IST.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade, with the bourses in South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia trading over 1% each, while the Shenzhen stock exchange was down 0.8%.

Gold prices hit yet another record high with the spot price up 1% ₹3,679.87 per ounce, and Brent crude traded up 0.22% at $67.58 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Wipro: Extends partnership with CrowdStrike to launch Wipro CyberShield MDR, an AI-led managed security service.

Transrail Lighting: Won fresh orders worth ₹421 crore, taking FY26 inflows beyond ₹3,500 crore, up 78% YoY.

NCC: Secured a ₹2,090.5 crore contract from Bihar’s Water Resources Department for Barnar reservoir and irrigation works.

Adani Enterprises: Received LoA from NHLML for a ₹4,081 crore ropeway project connecting Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

Sanghvi Movers: Subsidiary Sangreen Future Renewable bagged renewable energy orders worth ₹292 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Won an order worth ₹136 crore, raising its total order book to ₹1,983 crore.

John Cockerill India: Bagged an ₹80 crore contract from Tata Steel and appointed Ujwal Kawale as COO, effective Sept 15.

IndusInd Bank: Launched a new RuPay credit card with CRED

Crompton Greaves CE: Appointed Sundaram Damodarannair as Chairman, effective Sept 18.

Asahi India Glass: Opened QIP issue on Sept 15 at a floor price of ₹844.79 per share.

Zydus Lifesciences: Subsidiary ZyVet launched FDA-approved generics for urinary incontinence and heart failure in pets.

Wendt (India): CEO & Executive Director, Ninad Gadgil resigned, effective Sept 15.

Lloyds Engineering Works: Canara HSBC Life Insurance received SEBI nod to file updated RHP for IPO.

Aksharchem India: Announced a three-week shutdown of its Indrad green plant for maintenance, starting from September 15.

Maruti Suzuki India: Unveiled the new VICTORIS at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh; sales begin Sept 22.

Kaya: Board to meet on Sept 18 to evaluate fundraising options.

JSW Infrastructure: Subsidiary JSW Kolkata Container signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Port Authority.

AGI Greenpac: Announced ₹47 crore capex to expand container and specialty glass capacities by March 2026.

Bajaj Finserv: The Bombay HC quashed a ₹374 crore claim against its subsidiary, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Lloyds Engineering Works: Signed a pact with CEMI to promote process optimization software and equipment in India.

Tega Industries: Board to meet on Sept 18 to consider preferential equity fundraising.

Patel Retail: Q1 profit rose 13.2% YoY to ₹6.9 crore, while revenue increased 2.9% to ₹182.5 crore.

Results Today

Mangal Electrical Industries

IPO Open Today

Euro Pratik Sales

