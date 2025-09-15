Gift Nifty indicates a positive opening for benchmark Indian indices

Indian equity markets ended higher on Friday, an eighth straight gain, with every sector, barring FMCG, ending in the green. This was also the second straight weekly climb and the biggest in three months.

On Friday, India’s annual retail inflation bucked a nine-month trend to inch up to 2.07% in August from 1.55% in July, led by an uptick in food prices. However, it was well within the target inflation rate set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Broader markets are set for a flat-to-negative opening on Monday, as Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged 0.06% higher to 25,174.5 at 8:25 am IST.

Asian markets were largely positive in early trade, except for the bourses in Australia, Taiwan, Shanghai, and New Zealand.

Gold spot price was largely unchanged at ₹3,643.630 per ounce, and Brent crude traded up 0.42% at $67.27 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Tata Technologies: To acquire 100% stake in Germany-based ES-Tec Group from MW Beteiligungs for €75 million, with completion expected by December 2026.

Shakti Pumps India: Secures a second order worth ₹374.41 crore from MSEDC for 12,451 off-grid solar water pumps, taking its total confirmed orders under the scheme to ₹616.30 crore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Gets an Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA for its Panelav API facilities.

Vedanta: Talwandi Sabo Power signs settlement agreement with SEPCO Electric Power Construction to resolve all long-standing disputes related to the EPC contracts for its 3x660 MW Thermal Power Project.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: Gets a ₹236.7 crore Letter of Intent from Adani Energy Solutions to supply 5,403 km of AL-59 Zebra conductor for the Jamnagar project.

Engineers India: Receives a ₹618 crore contract from an African fertilizer company to provide PMC and EPCM services for a new fertilizer plant.

RailTel Corporation of India: Bags a ₹209.78 crore order from Bihar Education Project Council for implementing education quality enhancement under PM SHRI.

Adani Power: Signs a Power Supply Agreement with Bihar State Power Generation Company to supply 2,400 MW from a planned ultra-supercritical plant in Pirpainti, Bihar.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: USFDA completed a PAI at Dr Reddy’s Bachupally biologics facility and issued a Form 483 with five observations.

Ceigall India: Ceigall India emerged L1 bidder for a ₹509.2 crore GMADA project to build internal roads in Aerotropolis, SAS Nagar.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Apollo Hospitals to acquire IFC’s 30.58% stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle for ₹1,254 crore, making it a 100% subsidiary, and invest ₹573 crore to set up an oncology facility with proton therapy in Gurugram.

Steel Strips Wheels: CFO Naveen Sorot resigns

Ugro Capital: Board meeting on September 17 to consider raising funds via NCDs through private placement.

Info Edge India: Receives a whistle-blower complaint alleging policy violations in its 99acres vertical and has engaged a law firm for an independent probe.

Samvardhana Motherson International: Forms a wholly owned unit, Motherson Macauto Solutions, after signing a JV agreement with Taiwan’s Macauto Industrial.

GMR Airports: GMR Airports’ passenger traffic fell 3.5% to 93.49 lakh in August, as domestic volumes remained flat while international volumes grew 2.8%; aircraft movements dropped 4.2%.

Results Today

Patel Retail

