Indian equity markets ended higher on Wednesday, marking a sixth consecutive gain, led by IT and public sector bank stocks, despite some offsetting gains in the auto, media, and consumer durables sectors. The markets rallied on renewed optimism around a trade resolution with the US.

Broader markets are set for a flat-to-positive opening on Thursday, as Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged 0.08% higher to 25,093 at 8:25 am IST.

Investors will continue to monitor developments surrounding a trade deal with the US closely.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade, while the gold spot price was 0.10% lower at ₹3,636.86 per ounce, and Brent crude traded down 0.06% at $67.45 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Infosys: Board meeting to consider share buyback

Tega Industries: Tega, along with Apollo Funds, signed a term sheet to acquire mining supplier Molycop for $1.5 billion. The board will meet on September 13 to discuss potential fundraising options.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Completed a $50.5 million acquisition of Johnson & Johnson’s Stugeron brand, including Stugeron Forte and Plus, across 18 APAC and EMEA markets, with India and Vietnam as key regions. The drug, containing Cinnarizine, is used for treating vestibular disturbances and vertigo.

Jupiter Wagons: Subsidiary Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory received an LoA from the Ministry of Railways for supplying 9,000 LHB axles worth ₹113 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): Emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹169.5 crore West Central Railway project to design, supply, and commission traction substations and SCADA systems between BINA and RTA in the Bhopal division.

Highway Infrastructure: Secured a ₹69.8 crore LoA from NHAI to operate Muzaina Hetim Fee Plaza in Uttar Pradesh from October 18 and another ₹18.97 crore contract to run a toll plaza in Rajasthan starting September 11.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Enters into negotiations with the Indian Navy for the submarine project P-75(I).

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Board meeting on September 16 to consider declaring an interim dividend.

Keystone Realtors: Board approves raising ₹375 crore through privately placed non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Biocon: Inaugurates its first US manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, through its subsidiary Biocon Generics Inc.

GMR Airports: Launches duty-free retail operations at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

SIS: Acquires 7,830 equity shares of Installco Wify Technology for ₹4.49 crore.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals: Company to invest ₹4.78 crore for a 26% stake in Murli Solar Energy and ₹8.4 crore in Sunsure Solarpark Fifty One for captive renewable power consumption.

Adani Ports & SEZ: Subsidiary Mandhata Build Estate acquired a 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics for ₹37.77 crore to expand logistics operations.

63 Moons Technologies: Subsidiary 63SATS Cybertech raised ₹180 crore via private placement; 63 Moons also holds ZOFCDs worth ₹60 crore that could convert into 65.99 crore shares.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Torrent signed an agreement to acquire 26% equity in Torrent Urja 27 for a hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat.

Bank of Baroda: The bank reduced its overnight MCLR by 10 bps to 7.85% and its three-month MCLR by 15 bps to 8.20%, effective September 12.

Five-Star Business Finance: Shareholders approve raising ₹4,000 crore through non-convertible debentures via private placement in tranches.

Muthoot Finance: Infuses ₹199.99 crore into its housing finance subsidiary Muthoot Homefin (India) to strengthen capital adequacy.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover disclosed a cybersecurity incident potentially impacting some data and has notified regulators.

Vesuvius India: CFO Rohit Baheti has resigned.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported gross direct premium of ₹2,063.22 crore in August, while Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance posted ₹1,484.88 crore in total premium.

Ongoing IPOs

Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, Shrinagar House of Mangalsutra

Results Today

Gem Aromatics, Sugs Lloyd

