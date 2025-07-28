IndusInd Bank, Bharat Electronics, Adani Green Energy, and Torrent Pharma, among other companies, are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings later in the day

Indian equity markets ended in the red on Friday, with heavy selling seen in the small and midcap indexes. It marked the markets’ fourth successive weekly decline.

The markets are expected to open flat to slightly positive on Monday, tracking broader Asian cues. Investors are still awaiting clarity on a trade deal between the US and India, with the deadline scheduled to take effect early next month.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, was up 0.11% at 24,842.

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today’s session.

Results Today

IndusInd Bank, Bharat Electronics, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Healthcare, CarTrade Tech, Gail (India), JK Paper, KEC International, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, NTPC Green Energy, Piramal Pharma, Quess Corp, RailTel Corporation of India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, and Waaree Energies, among other companies.

Earnings Impact

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Posted a 47.5% decline in profit to ₹3,281.7 crore, even as net interest income rose 6.1% to ₹7,259.3 crore. Provisions doubled, and asset quality slightly weakened.

Bank of Baroda: Reported a 1.9% increase in profit to ₹4,541.4 crore, though net interest income dipped 1.4% while provisions surged.

IDFC First Bank: Saw a 32% drop in profit to ₹462.6 crore as provisions jumped nearly 67%, though net interest income grew 5.1%.

CDSL: Reported a 23.7% fall in profit to ₹102.4 crore, despite a marginal 0.6% rise in revenue.

Balkrishna Industries: Posted a 41.2% decline in profit to ₹288.3 crore even as revenue grew 1.7%.

Whirlpool of India: Recorded a 0.6% profit rise to ₹146.1 crore, while revenue fell 2.6% to ₹2,432.3 crore.

Schaeffler India: Saw profit grow 17% to ₹287.1 crore, with revenue increasing 11.7%.

SAIL: Reported a more than 9x jump in profit to ₹744.6 crore, supported by an 8% revenue increase.

Sobha: Posted a 125% jump in profit to ₹13.6 crore, with revenue growing 33%.

Tata Chemicals: Reported an 87% surge in profit to ₹252 crore, even as revenue declined 1.8%.

SBI Cards: Saw profit fall 6.5% to ₹556 crore, while net interest income rose 13.8%.

RPG Life Sciences: Posted a 1.8% decline in profit to ₹26.3 crore, with revenue rising 2.1%.

Petronet LNG: Reported a 23.8% fall in profit to ₹841.9 crore, while revenue declined 11.4%.

Jain Irrigation Systems: Reported a 2.5% rise in profit to ₹13.9 crore, with revenue up 4.6%.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Posted a 16.7% profit increase to ₹484.8 crore, while net interest income rose 7% and asset quality slightly deteriorated.

Orient Cement: Saw profit surge 459.4% to ₹205.4 crore, on the back of 24.4% revenue growth.

Prataap Snacks: Saw profit plunge 93.7% to ₹0.7 crore as revenue dipped 2.5%.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Recorded a 6.1% rise in profit to ₹304.9 crore and improved asset quality.

GMDC: Posted an 11% drop in profit to ₹163.8 crore, along with a 10.5% fall in revenue.

Aadhar Housing Finance: Reported an 18.6% profit rise to ₹237.3 crore, with net interest income growing 21.6%.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Saw profit plunge 78.5% to ₹62.6 crore as impairments jumped sharply despite 11% NII growth.

Home First Finance: Posted a 35.5% rise in profit to ₹118.9 crore, supported by 32.6% growth in net interest income.

Sigachi Industries: Reported a loss of ₹100.4 crore due to an exceptional loss of ₹121 crore, despite 34% revenue growth.

Stocks To Watch

Tata Consultancy Services: To lay off 2% of its workforce (over 12,000 employees) through FY2026. The decision will impact employees globally across various domains and regions.

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group stocks: The group unveiled a renewed strategic roadmap focused on high-growth sectors such as defense, power, and renewables. This comes after ED raids related to alleged money laundering.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Received final USFDA approval for its Carbamazepine extended-release tablets, an anticonvulsant drug.

Adani Energy Solutions: Plans to scale its commercial & industrial (C&I) segment tenfold over the next five years, targeting 7,000 MW of aggregate load demand from the current 717 MW. The company is looking to expand into adjacent business areas such as smart metering and cooling.

Tata Communications: Received a show-cause-cum-demand notice from the Department of Telecom seeking around ₹7,800 crore in adjusted gross revenue dues for the period from 2005–06 to 2023–24.

VA Tech Wabag: Secured a ₹380 crore World Bank-funded order from BWSSB for building advanced wastewater treatment infrastructure in Bangalore.

RITES: Received a ₹177.2 crore Letter of Intent from Bharat Electronics for design and PMC services for a mass manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Invested ₹565.4 crore for a 45.19% equity stake in its step-down subsidiary, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories LLC, Russia.

JSW Energy: Has withdrawn its insolvency resolution application for KSK Water Infrastructures following NCLT approval and will now implement a settlement plan.

Concord Biotech: Completion of the Russian GMP inspection at its API manufacturing unit in Dholka, Gujarat.

Ola Electric Mobility: The board approved changes to the proposed use of IPO proceeds and sought shareholder approval for extending the timeline for fund utilization.

NTPC Green: Entered into an MoU with Bihar State Power Generation Company to jointly develop battery energy storage systems and renewable energy projects.

