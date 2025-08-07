Keep an eye out for textiles, gems, leather, and shrimp export stocks after Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods. Titan, HPCL, and LIC, among others, are set to report their Q1 earnings later in the day.

Indian equity markets closed lower on Wednesday, a fourth decline in five sessions, as trade tensions continued to dampen investor sentiment. Barring PSU banks, all indices closed in the red, led by declines in pharma and IT.

The markets are set for a negative opening on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff due to India’s purchase of Russian oil. This takes the total tariffs to 50% on Indian exports.

India responded by calling the tariffs “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable” and stating that it is “extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today’s session.

Stocks To Watch

Tariff impact: Semiconductors, gems, textiles, leather, and shrimp exports stocks are likely to be most impacted. Also keep an eye out for IT, automotive, pharmaceutical stocks.

Eternal: Antfin Singapore, backed by Alibaba, is set to sell its entire stake in Eternal via a block deal worth ₹5,375 crore, offloading 18.84 crore shares at a floor price of ₹285 each, according to reports.

Bharat Forge: Signed a Business Transfer Agreement to shift its defense business to subsidiary KSSL for ₹453.3 crore, and both entities also signed an Intellectual Property Rights Licensing Agreement.

Hindustan Copper: Inked an MoU with GAIL (India) to jointly bid for copper and critical mineral blocks and collaborate on exploration, mining, and processing.

CreditAccess Grameen: Appointed Ganesh Narayanan as MD & CEO for five years, from August 5.

Earnings Impact

Hero MotoCorp: Q1 net profit was flat at ₹1,126 crore, while revenue declined 5.6% to ₹9,578.9 crore.

Trent: Q1 profit rose 8.6% to ₹424.7 crore, and revenue grew 19% to ₹4,883.5 crore.

Fortis Healthcare: Q1 profit jumped 53.3% to ₹266.8 crore, with revenue up 16.6% at ₹2,166.7 crore.

Datamatics Global: Q1 profit increased 15.8% to ₹50.4 crore, with revenue rising 18.7% to ₹467.6 crore.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: Q1 profit fell 10.9% to ₹141.9 crore, while revenue rose 8.1% to ₹1,763.8 crore.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Q1 profit surged 116.5% to ₹3,486.5 crore, with revenue up 142.7% to ₹324.7 crore.

Prince Pipes and Fittings: Q1 profit plummeted 80.5% to ₹4.8 crore, and revenue dipped 4% to ₹580.4 crore.

HUDCO: Q1 profit rose 13% to ₹630.2 crore, and net interest income surged 32.6% to ₹961 crore.

GNFC: Q1 profit dropped 29.7% to ₹83 crore, as revenue fell 20.8% to ₹1,601 crore.

Lumax Industries: Q1 profit grew 5.9% to ₹36.2 crore, with revenue up 20.5% to ₹922.5 crore.

Jindal Stainless: Q1 profit rose 10.2% to ₹714.2 crore, and revenue increased 8.2% to ₹10,207.1 crore.

Raymond Lifestyle: Q1 loss narrowed to ₹19.8 crore, while revenue rose 17.2% to ₹1,430.4 crore.

VIP Industries: Q1 swung to a loss of ₹13.1 crore from a profit of ₹4.04 crore, with revenue down 12.1% to ₹561.4 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): Q1 net loss widened to ₹455.5 crore, though revenue was nearly flat at ₹5,486.9 crore.

IRCON International: Q1 profit declined 26.5% to ₹164.6 crore, and revenue dropped 21.9% to ₹1,786.3 crore.

Sula Vineyards: Q1 profit plunged 86.7% to ₹1.94 crore, with revenue falling 7.9% to ₹118.3 crore.

Results Today

Titan Company, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Cummins India, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kalpataru Projects International, Aegis Logistics, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Electricals, Birlasoft, Data Patterns (India), Edelweiss Financial Services, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indigo Paints, CE Info Systems, Global Health, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Page Industries, Ramco Cements, Shree Renuka Sugars, and Sai Life Sciences, among others.

